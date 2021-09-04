Kachmarik named St. Francis boys basketball head coach

Kachmarik spent the last seven seasons as the head coach at Cardinal Stritch.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jamie Kachmarik has been named the St. Francis de Sales boys basketball head coach.

Kachmarik spent the last seven seasons at the helm for Cardinal Stritch, leading them to a 132-41 record, including a 68-17 record in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference (TAAC).

He takes over for Travis Lewis who stepped down after nine seasons as the Knights head coach.

In Kachmarik's seven seasons as the coach of the Cardinals, he led them to three TAAC championships, six sectional titles, three district championships, one regional title and an appearance in the State Final Four. He is also a two-time TAAC coach of the year.

Before Cardinal Stritch, Kachmarik spent one season as an assistant coach at Perrysburg High School.

He has also spent 16 years in the coaching realm on the Division I college side, including stops at Ohio State, College of William & Mary, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and North Carolina Wilmington.

He still currently serves as the Executive Director for the Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CTI) and is a Division I men's basketball officials observer for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium.