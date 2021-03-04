BGSU baseball returns to Steller Field after roller coaster year

Last year the Falcons season was stopped and then the program was eliminated due to the ongoing pandemic.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University baseball team made their return to Steller Field after a year filled with uncertainty.

The Falcons had their season stopped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was then eliminated in May of 2020 as a cost-cutting measure by the university.

Just three weeks later, alumni had teamed together to fundraise enough money to bring the program back.

The Falcons finally made their return to the diamond at Gary Haas Stadium on Friday as they welcomed in Kent State.

"We're ecstatic for the kids," said Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger. "It was a roller coaster for them last spring to get their season stopped because of COVID, and then be told their sport's being eliminated, they've been through a lot."