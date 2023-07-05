LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye take 2-0 series lead against Cincinnati | Kelly Cup Playoffs

Example video title will go here for this video

The Central Division Finals will be a battle for the Buckeye State. The Fish are off to a great start as the series comes to Toledo on Wednesday.

For more information on tickets throughout the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, visit the Toledo Walleye website at this link .

"It'll be the exact same," Watson said Thursday. "Cossa will get game one, Leth (John Lethemon) will get game two, we'll rotate and go from there."

Head coach Dan Watson plans on a repeat of the tandem that swept Indy.

ECHL goaltender of the year John Lethemon and Detroit Red Wings first-round draft pick, goaltender Sebastian Cossa, split duties in net during the series against Indy, each playing two games for the Walleye.

The Cyclones have a home-ice advantage, meaning the Walleye will start the first two games of the best-of-seven series but Toledo gained the upper hand after winning the first two games of the series in Cincinnati.

In the last regular season matchup between Toledo and Cincy on April 7, Toledo won a heated game by a score of 4-1. The two teams combined for 72 penalty minutes.

Head-to-head, Toledo is 5-4-2 against Cincinnati this season. Both teams scored exactly 33 goals each, making for a goal differential of zero.

The Cincinnati Cyclones are coming off a first-round series against the Fort Wayne Komets, which saw the Komets claw back to force a game seven after trailing three games to one. The Cyclones dispatched the Komets with a 1-0 win on Wednesday, securing a spot in the Division Finals.

The Central Division Finals will be a battle for the Buckeye State.

The Toledo Walleye had a one week break after they swept the Indy Fuel in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs, but it's back to business for round two.

1:41 p.m.: ECHL suspends Cincinnati Cyclone Sean Allen for his hit on Toledo's Charlie Curti during the 3rd period of Friday night’s game. Allen was handed a 5 minute major penalty for boarding & will not play in Saturday's game. Curti did remain in the game after the hit.

7:41 p.m.: Walleye take a 1-0 lead in game two just over two minutes into the game. Goal scored by Thomas Ebbing on Toledo's first shot of the game.

Gordie Green's goal makes it 2-0 Walleye less than six minutes into the game.

7:44 p.m.: Walleye are picking up where they left off in game one with an extremely fast start.

8:10 p.m.: End of the first period. Walleye have a 2-0 lead and also lead in shots on goal, 16-7.

8:35 p.m.: After the Cyclones scored to make it 2-1, the Walleye respond with a goal by Drew Worrad to make it 3-1 Toledo.

John Lethemon is seeing a little more action now as he has 23 saves through 40 minutes. The veteran net-minder is doing his job to keep the Walleye on top.

9:37 p.m.: Cincinnati scores a power play goal with 10:43 left in the third period to make it a 3-2 game.

9:41 p.m.: T.J. Hensick scores to make it 4-2 Walleye with 9:14 left in third period.

9:59 p.m.: Brandon Hawkins scores an empty net goal to give the Walleye a 5-2 lead late in the third period. Should seal the deal.

10:00 p.m.: Walleye beat Cincinnati 5-2 to take a 2-0 series lead. The Fish will be back home beginning on Wednesday for Game 3.

Final: Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2 Walleye have now scored at least four goals in every single playoff game this postseason & are heading home up 2-0 in the series pic.twitter.com/P3X1MqYNZE

The Cyclones will be thin on defense for game two but regardless, Toledo hopes to continue their stellar success on the power play this postseason (converting 44% with a man advantage).

The Walleye are looking to build off Friday's momentum for game two on the road against the Cyclones on Saturday night in Cincinnati.

RECAP: GAME 1, ROUND 2 : Toledo wins 6-2, leads series 1-0

Toledo broke the tie and shattered game one open in the third. The Walleye powerplay was nothing short of perfect Friday night, showing up big when needed and tallying five of Toledo's six goals.

4 power play goals in the 3rd period puts Game One away, the @ToledoWalleye are up 1-0 in the series following a 6-2 victory tonight! #KellyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UCAEukXbOp — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 6, 2023

10:22 p.m.: That's all for game one. Toledo takes it by a score of 6-2 and carry the series lead 1-0.

10:08 p.m.: Toledo's power play time has expired on Cincinnati's nightmare of a major penalty. There's under 8 minutes to go in regulation and Toledo leads 6-2.

10:05 p.m.: It's Trenton Bliss again. Toledo has now scored four power-play goals in four minutes and is 5-for-5 with the man advantage. The net comes off behind Cincy goaltender Beck Warm but it doesn't matter, it's a good goal. Toledo leads 6-2.

10:02 p.m.: A tripping call goes against Cincinnati. It's a 5-on-3. It's almost instantly that Walleye forward and Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev buries the fourth power-play goal of the game. Toledo blows open the lead 5-2.

10 p.m.: And another on the board for Gordie Green. It's his second of the night and Toledo leads 4-2.

Special teams remain lethal for the Walleye. There's not much time wasted on this power play.

9:58 p.m.: It doesn't take long. Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins fires one past goaltender Beck Warm. Toledo takes the lead again 3-2.

Because of the major penalty, Toledo remains on the power play with the possibility of extending the lead.

9:55 p.m.: A boarding call assessed to Cyclones defenseman Sean Allen after a hit on Walleye defenseman Charlie Curti. It's a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for Allen, who notched 219 penalty minutes in 69 regular season games for Cincinnati.

9:50 p.m.: With 15:12 left on the clock in regulation, Cincinnati ties it up 2-2.

9:40 p.m.: Start of the third.

9:19 p.m.: Not much in the second as the score remains unchanged. Cincinnati will start the third period on a power play. Toledo leads 2-1.

If Cincinnati had a less-talented goalie, this game would be a blowout! Credit to the Cyclone net minder for stopping some difficult shots in the 2nd period.



Despite controlling the first 40 minutes, Walleye will have to fight off a penalty kill to begin the 3rd pic.twitter.com/OwDoow6Uqe — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 6, 2023

8:52 p.m.: Score remains 2-1 with 12:21 to go in the second. There have been several stoppages due to the net coming off the pegs, likely attributed to ice conditions and style of goaltending. It's been a factor in past games including last year's playoffs.

8:35 p.m.: It's the start of the second in Cincinnati.

8:15 p.m.: That's it for the first period. The score remains unchanged, Toledo in the lead 2-1.

STRONG start for Toledo, Gordie Green scores just 15 seconds in & then Trenton Bliss adds to his team-leading point total (netting his 4th goal of the postseason)



Walleye are outshooting Cincinnati 14-5 and lead 2-1 after a period of play — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 6, 2023

8:08 p.m.: Walleye forward Trenton Bliss extends his point streak to five games, capitalizing on a four-on-three powerplay. With 3:11 left in the first, Toledo is back on top 2-1.

7:57 p.m.: With 7:58 left in the first, Cincinnati gets on the board. It's a tie game 1-1.

7:37 p.m.: And it's a good goal. Fifteen seconds in, Toledo has the lead 1-0.

7:35 p.m.: Just 15 seconds into the game, the puck is in the back of the net off the stick of Toledo Walleye forward Gordie Green. The goal is under review.

The first game of the second round is Friday, May 5 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Sebastian Cossa is again anticipated to open the series in net for the Walleye on Friday with John Lethemon to get the start Saturday.

TALE OF THE TAPE: Walleye 🆚 Cyclones



- Cincy took regular season series 6-3-1

- Goal differential between both teams is exactly zero (33 goals per side)

- Toledo won last meeting in April, 4-1 (72 combined penalty minutes)

- Walleye eliminated Cyclones last year (7-game series) pic.twitter.com/BFega1Dnws — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 5, 2023

At the opposite end of the ice, the Cincinnati Cyclones will likely go with Beck Warm, who has played in all seven of the Cyclones' postseason games, starting six of them. Warm, who was in net for Cincinnati's loss on April 7, also happens to be Cossa's teammate from junior hockey, setting up an Edmonton Oil Kings alumni rematch to kick off the series.