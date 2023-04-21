'Toledo's a hockey town': Walleye fans celebrate Game 1 playoff victory

The Walleye are back in action at the Huntington Center Saturday night for Game 2. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye are back in the ECHL playoffs, facing the Indy Fuel in the first round.

"Downtown's vibin. It's been a really great experience," fan Bryanna Jay said. "We got down here really early. The whole city is out. Everyone's out to support our fish. Our fish. Our fight."

The Walleye made runs to the Kelly Cup finals in the last two playoff seasons in which the fish played, in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

This season, the team went on an 18-game win streak, and goalie John Lethemon was named recipient of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award. Fans hope this year will finally be the year they win it all.

"I feel very good about our chances," fan Nicholas Bryant said. "I honestly think it's our year. We've got the roster from that [18]-game win streak earlier in the year as our playoff roster, and we got the best goaltender in the ECHL. I honestly believe this is our year."

The Walleye are one of the most popular teams in the league with a cult-like following of fans.

"Toledo's a hockey town," fan Robert Scott said. "If you look back at the Storm, the Diggers, it's always been a hockey town. People love their hockey here."

Scott is one of the most dedicated. The Walleye fanatic was hanging a rubber chicken painted in the opposing team's colors over the glass before the game (what he refers to as his "voodoo chicken"). Scott said opposing players will hit the chicken with their sticks and engage with him through the glass before the game.

But his biggest stunt involves a real animal. For years, Scott has brought a caught walleye in a plastic bag and tossed it onto the ice following the first Walleye goal of the game.

"Just trying to get in their head," Scott said. "We're that extra man here in Toledo. They better be ready for us."

About nine minutes into the first period, Scott went fishing as the Walleye's Seth Barton found the back of the net on a power play goal. The fish would go on to win Game 1 of their first-round series 4-1.