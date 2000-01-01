Walleye's Lethemon wins ECHL goaltender of the year

Lethemon finished the season with an 18-1-3 record with Toledo, is the first-ever Walleye goaltender to win the award.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye's John Lethemon was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year, the ECHL announced on Thursday.

He becomes the first-ever Walleye player to win the award and the first Toledo player since Vitucci in the 1997-98 season to capture the honors.

As a member of the Walleye, Lethemon finished with an 18-1-3 record and a 1.99 goals-against average.

He finished his season with the Fish winning 14 consecutive games, a Walleye record, posting a 1.22 GAA and .956 save percentage during that stretch.

The 25-year-old was also named to the All-ECHL First Team and won Goaltender of the Month in February.

The Walleye begin their quest for a Kelly Cup on Friday, April 21 when they host the Indy Fuel for game one at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at previous goaltender of the year award winners:



2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye

2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees