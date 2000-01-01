Walleye's Lethemon wins ECHL goaltender of the year

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye's John Lethemon was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year, the ECHL announced on Thursday.
He becomes the first-ever Walleye player to win the award and the first Toledo player since Vitucci in the 1997-98 season to capture the honors.
As a member of the Walleye, Lethemon finished with an 18-1-3 record and a 1.99 goals-against average.
He finished his season with the Fish winning 14 consecutive games, a Walleye record, posting a 1.22 GAA and .956 save percentage during that stretch.
The 25-year-old was also named to the All-ECHL First Team and won Goaltender of the Month in February.
The Walleye begin their quest for a Kelly Cup on Friday, April 21 when they host the Indy Fuel for game one at 7 p.m.
Here's a look at previous goaltender of the year award winners:
