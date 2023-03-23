Veteran forward TJ Hensick returns to Toledo Walleye for playoff push

The 37-year-old compiled 78 points, including 56 assists, last season while in Toledo which ranked 2nd all-time in franchise history.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Walleye Toledo Walleye may not need much help at the moment, given that they've won 18 straight games, they're getting it anyway in the form of a former fish.

With playoff time approaching and experience vital toward postseason success, the organization decided to re-sign the man they call "dad" in an effort to bring home a long-awaited championship.

Following a year in which the Walleye skated to the Kelly Cup Finals, their record-setting forward TJ Hensick has returned to the team.

"Whether it's talking to guys in between periods, sitting in the press box or helping them in practice my role will be different than it has been in the past," Hensick said. "Whatever I need to do to help these guys win games down the stretch here and start the playoffs on the right note, I'm looking forward to it."

Signed March 7, the former fish captain continues to get his ice legs back underneath him after last competing 7 months ago in 3ICE.

"I'm 37, these guys are 20 years old so that's the big adjustment there," Hensick said. "I miss the game, it's exciting to be back. I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice."

Now exactly when number 17 will make his first appearance this season remains to be seen, but his teammates and head coach certainly are happy to see the veteran back in any capacity.

"It's his overall experience, not just on the ice but off," head coach Dan Watson said. "He's very passionate about winning and bringing a championship here to Toledo. That will bleed through the locker room."

During Toledo's playoff run in 2021-22, Hensick played a pivotal role in helping the Walleye reach the Championship series, tallying 10 goals and 18 assists. He was in good company at the top of the team with forward Brandon Hawkins.

"It's huge, the knowledge and career playoff experience he has is invaluable for us," Hawkins said. "It'll be big time for us down the road."

Prior to last year's postseason, Hensick scored 78 points, which ranked him second all-time in franchise history behind Shane Berschbach. It's a tough feat to replicate with less than a month to go in this regular season but he does join a group that has won 18 games in a row.

Not only that, but Toledo will play 90 percent of their remaining games inside the Huntington Center to close out the season.

"It's a little bit easier playing in front of a crowd that has seen you play," Hensick said. "Hopefully they don't expect too much of me right out of the gates but it's just exciting to be able to put that Walleye jersey back on this weekend."

What appeared to be the end for him now shifts to a new beginning, thanks in large part to the Walleye and their front office.

"I debated all year whether to come back and honestly in January, it wasn't probably going to happen but here we are," Hensick said. "It just bolds the relationship I have with this organization. Any other organization, this probably doesn't happen."

