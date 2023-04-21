LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye open first-round series against Indy Fuel on Friday | Kelly Cup Playoffs

Example video title will go here for this video

Puck drop for game one of the division semifinals against Indy is 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

It's April in Toledo which means it's time for playoff hockey.

The Toledo Walleye have once again earned a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs to compete for the ECHL's top prize.

After making the finals last season and in 2019, but failing to secure the franchise's first Kelly Cup, the Walleye look to take care of unfinished business starting with the division semifinals against the Indy Fuel.

Head-to-head, Toledo has won five consecutive games out of six against Indy during the 2022-23 regular season.

Toledo received a boost from American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, who missed the playoffs and sent down seven players. Among the reassigned include Kirill Tyutyayev, a Detroit Red Wings prospect who averaged 1.52 points per game with the Walleye this season.

Additionally, the Red Wings reassigned ECHL Goaltender of the Year John Lethemon. Lethemon started the season with the Walleye and is expected to provide a one-two punch with Detroit goaltending prospect and first-round pick Sebastian Cossa. The duo were a big part of Toledo's historic 18-game win streak this season. Lethemon's stellar regular-season record included a 14-game win streak of his own with four shutouts.

Just as noteworthy as the players who will hit the ice are the ones who won't. Fan-favorite forward Mitchell Heard was released Tuesday, along with defensemen Jake Willets, Jon McDonald and Chays Ruddy.

Also left off the playoffs roster were veteran blueliners Simon Denis and Ryan Lowney.