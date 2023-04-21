LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye open first-round series against Indy Fuel on Friday | Kelly Cup Playoffs
Puck drop for game one of the division semifinals against Indy is 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.
It's April in Toledo which means it's time for playoff hockey.
The Toledo Walleye have once again earned a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs to compete for the ECHL's top prize.
After making the finals last season and in 2019, but failing to secure the franchise's first Kelly Cup, the Walleye look to take care of unfinished business starting with the division semifinals against the Indy Fuel.
Head-to-head, Toledo has won five consecutive games out of six against Indy during the 2022-23 regular season.
Toledo received a boost from American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, who missed the playoffs and sent down seven players. Among the reassigned include Kirill Tyutyayev, a Detroit Red Wings prospect who averaged 1.52 points per game with the Walleye this season.
Additionally, the Red Wings reassigned ECHL Goaltender of the Year John Lethemon. Lethemon started the season with the Walleye and is expected to provide a one-two punch with Detroit goaltending prospect and first-round pick Sebastian Cossa. The duo were a big part of Toledo's historic 18-game win streak this season. Lethemon's stellar regular-season record included a 14-game win streak of his own with four shutouts.
Just as noteworthy as the players who will hit the ice are the ones who won't. Fan-favorite forward Mitchell Heard was released Tuesday, along with defensemen Jake Willets, Jon McDonald and Chays Ruddy.
Also left off the playoffs roster were veteran blueliners Simon Denis and Ryan Lowney.
Toledo opens the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs at home against the Indy Fuel on Friday and Saturday.
GAME 1, ROUND 1: Indy vs. Toledo
Puck drop for the division semifinals against Indy is at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Less than 200 tickets are available as of Friday afternoon, according to the Toledo Walleye.
Tickets start at $16 for standing-room only, $20 for concourse-level seats and $29 for club-level seats.
The first 1,500 fans at every home playoff game will receive a limited-edition rally towel.
For ticket information, visit the Toledo Walleye playoff headquarters at this link.
Can't make the game? Check back here and watch WTOL 11 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Friday for live updates and a recap of all the action from WTOL 11 Sports.