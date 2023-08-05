'A new purpose of why' | Albert 'Prince' Bell to appear in 1st fight since losing mother

The Toledo native will fight William Encarnacion inside the Glass City Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's own Albert "The Prince" Bell returns to the ring on Saturday night to fight at the Glass City Center. He holds a perfect 23-0 record, but recently suffered one of his biggest losses outside the ropes.

"It's given me a why, a new purpose of why," said Bell. "Why I'm doing this."

This weekend, Bell will defend his WBO NABO Championship. It's a belt he grabbed in his last fight when he defeated Nicolas Polanco by Unanimous Decision inside the Huntington Center on Sept. 3, 2022.

Along with another victory, Bell will also step in with a new drive.

"I got a little extra motivation for my fight and all my fights going forward," said Bell. "I lost my mother earlier this year and that's one of the biggest supporters I've ever had in my life since the beginning."

Although preparation for the 30-year-old has been a bit different, given his loss, the goal remains the same for Team Prince.

"I've been unbeaten since I started, so I just take the same approach which is one fight at a time," Bell explained. "Each fight that I step into next is the most important fight of my life."

Former Olympian William Encarnacion (20-4) of the Dominican Republic will be the opponent this weekend. Heading into the fight, Bell carries the pedigree and height advantage.

"Come out there and feel him out, see what he has," said Bell. "Then, start to impose my will and game plan on him. Dominate the fight as long as it goes."

This mentality was bred from the Glass City itself, where boxing has proven powerful. Just last week, Bell appeared at Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson's press conference to promote his upcoming fight in July.

"Toledo is a fight town, it's our niche here. We like the major sports team, one-man sports team," said Bell. "I'm excited, looking forward to getting back in the ring in front of my hometown, fans and family. I'm just excited and focused."

Ranked number three in the world at 130 pounds, Bell's quest for a shot at the World Championship sits within reach.

"We're right there, this is going to get me one step closer to becoming an undefeated World Champion," said Bell.

On Wednesday, May 10 he will be at Packo’s at the Park in downtown Toledo at 11 a.m. to participate in signing a bun. A tradition for celebrities that began in 1972.