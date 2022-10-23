'He embodies what Lakota is' | Raider linebacker tackles cerebral palsy, football

Senior Jayson Bennington ranks second on his team, 10th in SBC River division, with 75 tackles on the season.

KANSAS, Ohio — Lakota senior Jayson Bennington has made an impact on the field for the Raiders all season long. He ranks 10th in total tackles (75) among the SBC River division.

Yet, tackling the opponent is not all he's had to power through. At two years old, Bennington had a doctor's appointment that changed his life.

"The doctors said I'd never play sports," Bennington said.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, his life took a turn.

"It was pretty bad when I was younger, like really bad," Bennington said. "I couldn't even walk."

Though challenging, his parents worked with him on stretches from an early age. While building strength, Bennington's love of sports couldn't be contained.

"My passion was always to play sports, I didn't want to not play sports," Bennington said. "I didn't pay no attention to it. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?"

As a freshman, Bennington joined the Lakota football team and made himself known to the coaching staff early on.

"I remember him as that little annoying freshman that would follow me around on the sidelines," head coach Mike Lento said. "'Coach can I get in? Coach can I get in?'"

Over the years, Bennington began taking on a bigger role and eventually became the Raiders' starting mike linebacker.

Second on the team in tackles, he's flourished. Yet, the staff at Lakota will be the first to tell you that his best quality isn't his talent but his heart.

"He embodies what Lakota is, and what a good kid is that you want representing your community, your team, your school," Lento said. "Can't be more excited to coach a Jayson Bennington."

His teammates took notice as well and voted Bennington captain.

"A unanimous decision that he got voted team captain, and it's not because of his leg, it's because of the athlete that he is," Lenton said. "It's because of the person he is, it's because of the student he is."

Bennington's success in football is not what many, if any, would've foreseen for him as a toddler. Yet, through triumph breeds example which is exactly what this star Raider hopes to be for others like him.

"I just want to be a story for other kids who have a dream of playing football, baseball, basketball, whatever sport it is," Bennington said. "If you have an adversity, just push through. Put your mind to it. You can do whatever you want to do."