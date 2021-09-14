Lakota community mourning another loss after death of assistant football coach

Raiders head coach Mike Lento tells WTOL 11 that assistant coach Adam Good passed away Tuesday. On Aug. 27, defensive coordinator Jon Ottney died in an accident.

KANSAS, Ohio — For the second time in less than 3 weeks, the Lakota football team is mourning the loss of one of their assistant coaches.

It has been a heartbreaking few weeks for the entire Lakota community.

On August 27, an accident took the life of Lakota's defensive coordinator, Jon Ottney.

Ottney was on his way home from their game when he was hit and killed.