Athlete of the Week: Delani Robinson of Lake High School

Robinson scored 41 points in a win over Carey which tied the school record set by herself last season.

MILLBURY, Ohio — Delani Robinson at Lake High School has the potential to throw the team on her back any given night, and that’s exactly what she did last week.

She has the skill to take over a game. Last week against Carey, she did just that. The Flyers senior scored 41 points and that tied the school record for most points in a game. Ironically, the record she tied, was her own. She scored 41 in a game last year as well.

"I don't really think about the points, I just think about my team and how I can help the team," said Robinson. "I'm obviously proud because I am helping my team, but I try not to think too much because then I get in my head. I just want to do what's best for my team and I just want us to be successful because that's mainly what I'm worried about."

"It's nights like that where you can tell she's in the zone," said head coach Joe Nowak. "Delani's fortunate enough to have the skill level and she's put in the work that when she's on a night like that, she can take advantage of it."

Robinson didn’t play varsity as a freshman but made the big leap in her sophomore season to get to the big squad.

"Just from a maturity standpoint, she understands a little bit more of what she needs to do to be successful," said Nowak. "She's done a pretty good job as far as on nights when things aren't necessarily going her way to continue to work hard to try and get things trending in her direction."

This Lake team has big expectations. They feel like they’re the team to beat in the Northern Buckeye Conference and beyond.

"Our potential is great right now," said Robinson. "I think that the only people that are standing in our way is ourselves. I think that if we play our game then personally no team can really stop us."