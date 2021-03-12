Athlete of the Week: Jordan Vallejo of Carey High School

Vallejo has scored 34 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,500 yards in his first year on offense for the Blue Devils.

CAREY, Ohio — Carey football is a run-heavy team. Luckily for them, they have Jordan Vallejo in their backfield.

The senior go-to tailback has accounted for 34 touchdowns so far this season, including three scores in their state semifinal win.

"This is a dream season," said Vallejo. "34 touchdowns, that's pretty good I would say so, but that's just something that I definitely did not think would happen at the beginning of the season."

"I'm glad he's on my team and not another team because I know for sure I wouldn't want to tackle him," said Carey quarterback Derek Lonsway.

He's surpassed 1,500 yards this season and there will certainly be more to come Saturday in the state championship game.

Not too shabby for someone who's never played on the offensive side of the ball until this year.

"During two-a-days during the summer I was just joking around and I was like, 'Hey coach, I want to play some running back,'" said Vallejo. "He gave me two carries against McComb in our scrimmage and after that, he was like, 'OK, you're our running back.'"

A great decision by head coach Jonathon Mershman that changed the future of Carey football and helped propel them to the title game.