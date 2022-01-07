Athlete of the Week: Central Catholic's Chico Johnson

Johnson put up 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in their win over Fremont Ross.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chico Johnson gained a lot of attention at the end of his sophomore year last season. Central Catholic went on an incredible postseason run, making it to the regional and the hype surrounding Johnson started to build.

Now, as a junior, the spotlight is brighter than ever.

“It’s been crazy,” said junior Chico Johnson. “A lot of looks have been on me. I’ve been getting a lot of exposure. I feel like when I go to college and play the way I have been playing, I can exceed expectations and bring a lot to the table.”

“We always knew he was a really good player,” said Central Catholic head coach Mike Floyd. “We knew he had that potential. He’s very different athletically.”

The Irish roster is filled with talent. Any guy can have their moment to shine, but when Central Catholic needs a bucket they put the ball in Chico's hands.

On Tuesday night, he put up 29 points and snagged 10 boards in a win over Fremont Ross.

“I just got very confident,” Johnson said. “Late-game situations I know I have grown this past year.”

“He’s a team player,” Floyd said. “He’s not out there just trying to get his stats. I think that speaks volumes.”