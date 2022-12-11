Athlete of the Week: Giana Frayer, Perrysburg

The senior set new school records in career (2,242) & season (851) assists during the Jackets' Regional Championship match.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's momentous victory on Saturday (Regional Final over Medina Highland) didn't just net history for the team, but also their senior setter.

"It is seriously an incredible feeling," Giana Frayer said. "I did it in three years and it's unbelievable to me, I never thought I could do it but I did."

Her name now sits alone atop the record books after compiling 2,242 career assists.

"It's been my favorite thing, I've been a setter for 10-11 years," Frayer said. "So, watching my hitters get these amazing kills off of my sets is like the best feeling in the world."

A first team NLL performer and a 2nd team All-District player this year, Frayer has been stellar with the ball in her hands. Yet, her success doesn't flourish without the talent around her...After all, she is the one setting them up.

"I can't do it without the rest of my team," Frayer said. "If I don't have a good pass I can't set and if I don't have a hitter to it away than there's no assist. So, definitely my team 100 percent."

Her head coach Laura Davidson added "She enjoys that role and being able to feed off of her teammates with their success, which leads to her success."

Since stepping onto the varsity court as a sophomore, Frayer has provided a huge lift for the Yellow Jackets both schematically and emotionally.

"She's been our setter for three years on varsity," Davidson said. "So, coming into her senior season has been very comfortable for her. She's rolled with a lot of different hitters to set them up and gain confidence. She's a great leader on the floor."

Frayer's final run in a Perrysburg uniform has been nothing short of spectacular. Not only breaking the program's season assist mark as well (851 assists) but for the first time since 2006, helped guide a team to the State Final Four.

"Our whole team thinks this is the most incredible thing we have ever felt, like it is unbelievable at this point," Frayer said. "We're having so much fun and having focused-fun practices, trying to get in as much practice as we can before we go. We're so excited for our little sleepover, it's going to be so much fun."

Giana Frayer is WTOL 11 Sports' Athlete of the Week!