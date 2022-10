The Wildcats and Yellow Jackets captured district crowns and will meet in the regional semifinal next week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northview and Perrysburg volleyball are both advancing to the regional semifinal after securing district titles on Wednesday.

The Wildcats beat Northern Lakes League foe Anthony Wayne in four sets to secure their second district crown in three seasons.

No. 4 seed Perrysburg beat No. 2 seed St. Ursula in four sets as well as they captured the district championship.