Athlete of the Week: Adelle Francis, Perrysburg

In a league matchup against Maumee, the senior netted five goals, becoming the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — WTOL 11 Sports' Athlete of the Week is Perrysburg senior Adelle Francis.

"Right now, she's killing it," head coach Jorge Diaz said.

A swarm of goals has been the calling card for Francis, since she first stepped onto the varsity scene as a 9th grader.

"Rarely do I bring a freshman up to Varsity, but during the scrimmages prior to the start of the season, she was the leading scorer," Diaz said. "So, I said we need a weapon like her to help our team."

Francis added "I feel like I've grown a lot, not only physically, but game-wise as well."

In a league matchup against Maumee last week, the captain scored five times and set a new school record with 74 career goals.

"It means quite a lot to me," Francis said. "I don't think I could've done it without my teammates, my girls, because they played in a bunch of good balls. It's just a really exciting moment for me."

An achievement she doesn't take lightly. Knowing full well how quickly the game of soccer can be taken away.

"Last year, I struggled with health issues and I wasn't able to play with the girls and stuff," Francis said. "So, just being back with the team and being healthy is definitely a great feeling."

Despite missing games, the star striker still finished last season 1st team All-Ohio. A testament to her talent and a big reason why she's committed to play at Michigan State next year.

Before her trip up north, Francis is on a mission toward Columbus. Acting as a catalyst for the 3rd-ranked team in the state. Perrysburg Girls Soccer remains unbeaten with a record of 9-0-2.