Athlete of the Week: CJ Hornbeak, St. John's

The Titan senior moved into 2nd place on the basketball program's all-time scoring list following a 26-point performance in the Regional Finals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2009, CJ Hornbeak was just a toddler who most likely couldn't envision leading a path toward history.

Fourteen years later, the senior has accomplished just that as the St. John's boys basketball team prepares to play in the Ohio Division One State Tournament.

"It feels great, it's amazing because to get this far in the tournament is tough," Hornbeak said. "March Madness breeds everyone's best and for us to make it this far is a blessing. We want to keep moving forward and progressing."

The senior has played a huge role in the Titans' postseason success. Most recently, Hornbeak scored 26 points against #9 Garfield Heights in the Regional Finals to help SJJ punch their State ticket. In doing so, he also moved into second place on the all-time scoring list at St. John's.

"My individual goal was to make it to the State Final Four. For us to be here is a blessing by God," Hornbeak said. "For me and myself, I don't want to send my team home so I've been playing my hardest each game so we don't do that."

Not only will the Titan star be finishing his career on the sport's biggest stage, but Hornbeak will go down as one of the program's most decorated players. A four-time All-TRAC selection and soon-to-be three-time All-Ohio recipient, his four-year legacy will live on for years to come.

"You can tell his lock-in is pretty high right now. He always seems to be the guy that in the biggest moments plays his best, which is the best testament you can have as a player," head coach Mike Schoen said. "This run he's had in this tournament has been incredible. Not surprising and hoping for more."

The run St. John's has showcased this postseason is nothing short of impressive! These kids were infants the last time the Titans played at State, but they're heading to Dayton with a business-like attitude... pic.twitter.com/N6cQLCxi9W — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 17, 2023