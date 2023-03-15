Athlete of the Week: Drake Symbolik, Northview

The senior Wildcat scored the game-winning goal against St. Francis to push Northview on to the State Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Inside Tam-O-Shanter, the Northview Hockey team had 60 seconds remaining before their season came to a heartbreaking end. Following a timeout against St. Francis, the Wildcats scored to tie the game up at 2-2.

Thirty seconds later, a senior added another tally for one of the biggest goals in program history.

"It popped out and I saw net far side, I knew I couldn't miss the net," Northview forward Drake Symbolik said. "I knew that was the whole season right there."

Symbolik's game-winning goal with 21 seconds left in the game pushed Northview to their first State Tournament appearance since 2019. It was not much of a surprise, as the senior forward led the team in points this season with 55 points total including 24 goals.

"To really get it back for the community and Northview, to represent Sylvania in Columbus is big," Symbolik said.

In the Frozen Four this past weekend, the Wildcats' season came to an end following a 4-0 loss to University School at Nationwide Arena. Northview finished with a record of 24-9-3.

HIGH SCHOOL 🏒 REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP@SFSAthletics 2@NVHS_Hockey 3

FINAL



Following a dramatic comeback, Northview caps off a season sweep over St. Francis & advances to the Final Four!



Here's how it all played out as well as postgame reaction from the State-bound Wildcats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YdXs85dgbb — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 4, 2023

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.