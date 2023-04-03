Athlete of the Week: Taylor House, Blissfield

The Royals senior marks the first girl in program history to wrestle at the MHSAA State Tournament.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield High School senior Taylor House is making history this weekend.

For the first time at the MHSAA State wrestling tournament, a girl will be representing the Royals program. House won a Regional tournament qualifier in February to clinch her spot at Ford Field.

"I have high hopes that I can do well," House said. "The pressure is definitely on, I want this like I've never wanted anything in my life. I'm excited."

Blissfield wrestling head coach Andy Ford sees the potential in House to succeed at states.

"Thus far it's been game over and we're hoping that can continue at the state tournament," Ford said. "She knows the competition lifts up a lot."

According to Michigan Grappler, House is ranked No. 6 in the state at 170 pounds with a record of 11-1 against girls. Yet her competition with boys for most of the season has given House the biggest edge.

"Getting that extra strength and conditioning in when I wrestle the guys on my team or in tournaments definitely helps build strength," House said.

Before joining the wrestling team in 8th grade, the Royal rumbler played football. While football is a physical sport itself, it's not as tasking as what she does now, House said.

"I'm a lot tougher than I thought I was. It changed my mind on the whole idea of high-contact sports," she said. "It's a lot more physical than football ever was to me."

Ford taught House in middle school and knew there would be something special in her.

"Wrestling takes tough individuals whether you're a boy or girl," Ford said. "She matches and exceeds a lot of the toughness that the boys bring."

Each step the senior from Blissfield takes on the mat not only moves toward a potential victory, but also inspiration. She wants to show others that they can compete, no matter their gender or their sport.

"The sport of girls wrestling is essentially doubling every year and they say it's the fastest growing sport in the country," Ford said. "It's happening here in Blissfield too with Taylor setting a trend for girls at the school."