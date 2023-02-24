Athlete of the Week: Scotty Buff, St. Francis

The St. Francis senior and future Florida Gator holds multiple school records and will be competing for four different state titles on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis senior Scotty Buff holds multiple school records in swimming, is ranked one of the top swimmers in the country and is projected to become a state champion on Saturday.

Buff, who has committed to swim at the University of Florida, has certainly left a lasting legacy as he wraps up the final chapter of his high school career.

"It's very awesome to see," SFS swimming coach Brent Ransom said. "He's just a humble kid that has all the talent in the world."

Buff has been nothing short of a star underneath the water for the Knights.

"The way I try to set up my swimming career, my parents have helped me out too, is that I keep getting faster until my time is done with this sport," Buff said.

Although his future will continue as a Florida Gator, he's got one final goal to strive for on Saturday as he competes in the 2023 OHSAA Diving & Swimming Championships, his final swim in high school.

"I'm looking forward to it, to do something no one has ever done before," Buff said. "I'm looking to set a couple of national records, which would be really cool."

On Saturday, he will compete in four Division One Finals, aiming to make one final splash on his illustrious Knights career.

"He's just going to have fun with it. He knows it's the last one," Ransom said. "He just wants to represent his team as best as he can. Obviously, those records are something we always think about but it's always team first for him."

St. Francis walked into Canton having set new school and district records in their 200-yard Medley Relay race. Buff also broke his own mark in the 100-yard Fly as well, during Districts.

"Even though it's an individual sport, you swim faster when you're with a team and when it's for a team," Buff said.

No matter what happens at the state championship, Buff will forever be known as one of the best to come through -- or rather, swim through -- Toledo.