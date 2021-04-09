'Happy to be home' | Charles Woodson honored before Fremont Ross football game

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont Ross honored former Little Giants star Charles Woodson before their rivalry game against Sandusky on Friday.
A statue was unveiled at Don Paul Stadium in Fremont to honor the newly inducted Hall of Famer and former Heisman winner.
"Walking out on the field here at this stadium, it brings back a lot of memories," said Woodson. "A lot of fun times playing out here in front of this crowd. Playing here on Friday night, the Friday night lights, I just loved the atmosphere, and then to be here where we're playing one of our rivals, it's just an added little spice to it."
"Happy to be home."
Fremont Ross went on to beat Sandusky 47-18 and move to 3-0 on the season.