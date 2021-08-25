Toledo football's Koback signs endorsement deal with Habitec Security

The Springfield High School grad becomes one of the first Rockets to sign an endorsement deal under the new NCAA NIL policy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo football player Bryant Koback has signed his first endorsement deal with Toledo company, Habitec Security.

The Toledo running back, and northwest Ohio native, found the perfect fit with a Toledo-owned and operated company.

“My sponsorship with Habitec is special to me because it is my first partnership in my hometown, and I feel blessed to have an opportunity like this in Toledo," said Koback. "It is especially important to me because I have grown up in Toledo all my life, so it is special to be partnering with a company that gives so much support. It shows how much support Habitec has for our community and local athletes.”

“As a long-term partner of The University of Toledo, we are thrilled with the opportunity to work with student-athletes to promote our service within the communities we do business in,” said John Smythe, CEO, and owner of Habitec Security. “We are excited to add Bryant to our team, as our first venture into NIL sponsorships for Habitec. He`s a great person, a nationally recognized running back and grew up and played high school football in Habitec` s backyard at Springfield High School.”

Koback has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the third consecutive season, awarded to the nation's top running back.