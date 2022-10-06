Northwest Ohio native Grace VanSlooten to play for USA Women's U18 National Team

VanSlooten, an Oregon commit, was one of 12 players selected to represent her country on one of the highest stages.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ottawa Hills native Grace VanSlooten has been selected to compete for the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team.

VanSlooten, who played at Notre Dame Academy for three years before transferring to IMG Academy for her senior year, was one of 12 players to make the cut among 30 participants.

The games will take place from June 13-19 and be played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The University of Oregon women's basketball commit is excited for the opportunity to represent her country on one of the highest stages.

"It means everything. It's been one of my dreams ever since I was young," said VanSlooten. "I came out freshman year and I didn't make it and I was very upset. I came out here with the, 'I'm going to make the team no matter what.' I'm really proud of myself and it's cool to see how much my hard work is paying off."

