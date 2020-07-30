LPGA players facing new safety protocols for Drive On Championship

As players arrive at Inverness they are greeted by temperature checks. They are also met by an Eastwood grad who works full-time on the LPGA tour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Things look much different this week than they’ve ever looked on the LPGA tour. From COVID-19 testing to all new safety protocols, everyone is adjusting. That includes an Eastwood High school graduate who works full-time for the LPGA tour.

When players arrive at the course, they’re greeted by temperature checks and have to wear a bracelet that shows they’ve tested negative for COVID-19. The person that is in greeting them is LPGA Senior Coordinator of Player Services Alexis Abraham. Normally, her job is much different. But everyone is making adjustments to their normal routine.

“Usually I’m working with the players to get them to do golf clinics or skybox visits, but obviously we can’t do any of that right now,” said Abraham. “It’s changed to helping players and caddies get back in the United States because there are so many travel restrictions. Testing and temperature checking. It’s very different, but a lot more hands-on in a way.”

Through a few days of testing protocols, Abraham says the players are handling all of the changes in stride and are just happy to be back.