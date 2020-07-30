LPGA golfer tests positive for COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship at Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday’s first day of the LPGA Tour’s COVID-19 pre-tournament testing at the LPGA Drive On Championship returned one positive result.
LPGA Tour Member Gaby Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s event. Lopez has self-isolated and is working with Tour and local health officials on contact tracing.
Lopez announced the news via Twitter.
Following guidance from the CDC and medical directors, LPGA protocols will require Lopez to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. On the 10th day, she will take another saliva test and undergo a medical evaluation to determine if she is cleared to return to competition.
The LPGA Drive On Championship begins July 31 and ends Aug. 2 at the Inverness Club course in Toledo. No fans will be allowed at the event or at the following week's Marathon Classic, held at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.