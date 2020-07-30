LPGA golfer tests positive for COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship at Inverness

Gaby Lopez was the only positive COVID-19 test result during pre-tournament testing for the LPGA Drive On Championship, set to begin this week at the Inverness Club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday’s first day of the LPGA Tour’s COVID-19 pre-tournament testing at the LPGA Drive On Championship returned one positive result.

LPGA Tour Member Gaby Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s event. Lopez has self-isolated and is working with Tour and local health officials on contact tracing.

Lopez announced the news via Twitter.

Wishing everyone a safe and successful return to the @LPGA this week. pic.twitter.com/dR6obXv5cE — Gaby Lopez (@GabyLopezGOLF) July 29, 2020

Following guidance from the CDC and medical directors, LPGA protocols will require Lopez to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. On the 10th day, she will take another saliva test and undergo a medical evaluation to determine if she is cleared to return to competition.