Zimmers and staff have Inverness Club in pristine condition for LPGA Drive On Championship

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the LPGA returns to play, they’re doing so at the historic Inverness Club in Toledo for the first time since 1954. This is part of a 2-week restart to the LPGA season that has been shut down for over 160 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The LPGA Drive On Championship is a 3-day event that begins on Friday and has a $1 million purse.

Inverness Club Superintendent John Zimmers is no stranger to high-profile golf tournaments. He was in charge at Oakmont for 2 U.S. Opens and one U.S. Women’s Open. His team has been working around the clock to make sure the course is in perfect condition for this week.

“Any time you get ready for a tournament or a championship, you always do things a little bit different,” said Zimmers. “We have a few adjustments to make and they go off one and ten tees, so that’s a little bit of added pressure for us. The biggest thing for us, this weather has been really a big challenge for us. If you’re a golfer, say thank you to your local superintendent’s because they’re really, really, working hard.”