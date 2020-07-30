University of Toledo women's golf coach caddying for LPGA event at Inverness Club

Jenny Coluccio knows just about all there is to know about Inverness Club. As the head women's golf coach at UT, she and her team spend plenty of time at the course.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every professional golf tournament you go to has some local caddies. For one LPGA rookie this week, she’s getting some help from a local college coach who knows Inverness very, very well.

“I hope it will help a lot,” said Coluccio. “Especially after the renovations, a lot of these women haven’t seen it or played it in full, other than maybe a pro-am. I hope that I can be of a lot of help to her”

When you’re a college golf coach, you’ve got a lot of duties. That versatility should serve her well this week.

“Coach is a caddie without carrying the bag,” said Coluccio. “I do everything from just hang around with the equipment or just give all kinds of information. This is my 13th year in coaching. I’ve done a number of amateur events for some different players, some Monday qualifying events for the LPGA Tour. But this is exciting, it’s my first full event.”

She is thrilled to be part of the LPGA’s return, and you’ll notice she’s got her Rocket colors on and she is certainly making sure everyone sees the midnight blue and gold this week.