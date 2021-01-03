Chuck Ealey's absence from College Football Hall of Fame sparks debate

Former UT quarterback was 35-0 in his three seasons.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is once again conversation about why former University of Toledo quarterback Chuck Ealey is not a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, and now a Super Bowl champion head coach is weighing in.

Fox Sports college football writer RJ Young featured Ealey in a recent article for his Black History Month series on impactful Black football figures. He points out Ealey never lost a game in his three years as starting QB for the Rockets.

How does a player like that not gain entry in the hall of fame?

One of the criteria used by the hall of fame requires players to have been named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized outlet. Ealey was named a first-teamer by the Football News in 1971.

The Football News wasn't an officially recognized organization at the time, but it is today. Former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Tony Dungy made the case for Ealey on Twitter.

In sorry College Football Hall of Fame. I’m going to keep shouting about QB Chuck Ealey. He was 35-0 at U of Toledo. In 7 years before he got there Toledo was 28-38-2. The 7 yrs after he left they were 25-41. While he was there they NEVER LOST A GAME! How is he not in the CFHOF? pic.twitter.com/ljimb28gnT — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 25, 2021

In three seasons for the Rockets, Ealey threw for 5,000 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 903 yards and 12 TDs.

UT was a perfect 35-0 in games he started, including three straight Tangerine Bowl victories.