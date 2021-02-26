MAC releases football schedules for Toledo, Bowling Green

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference released football schedules for all of its schools Friday.
The University of Toledo will open Sept. 4 at home against Norfolk State before taking on Notre Dame the following week. Bowling Green State University starts its season Sept. 4 at Tennessee.
UT and BGSU will renew their rivalry in the Battle of I-75 Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Bowling Green.
Each school will play eight league games and three against crossover-divisional opponents. The MAC will release game times and television networks for individual games this spring.
Complete schedules for each team are below. NOTE: Home games are in CAPS.
Toledo Rockets
Saturday, Sept. 4 -- NORFOLK STATE
Saturday, Sept. 11 -- at Notre Dame
Saturday, Sept. 18 -- COLORADO STATE
Saturday, Sept. 25 -- at Ball State
Saturday, Oct. 2 -- at UMass
Saturday, Oct. 9 – NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Saturday, Oct. 16 -- at Central Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 23 – WESTERN MICHIGAN
Saturday, Oct. 30 -- BYE
Tuesday, Nov. 2 – EASTERN MICHIGAN
Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- at Bowling Green
Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- at Ohio
Saturday, Nov. 27 – AKRON
Bowling Green State Falcons
Saturday, Sept. 4 -- at Tennessee
Saturday, Sept. 11 -- SOUTH ALABAMA
Saturday, Sept. 18 -- MURRAY STATE
Saturday, Sept. 25 -- at Minnesota
Saturday, Oct. 2 -- at Kent State
Saturday, Oct. 9 -- AKRON
Saturday, Oct. 16 -- at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 23 – EASTERN MICHIGAN
Saturday, Oct. 30 -- at Buffalo
Saturday, Nov. 6 -- BYE
Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- TOLEDO
Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- at Miami
Friday, Nov. 26 -- OHIO