MAC releases football schedules for Toledo, Bowling Green

The Battle of the I-75 will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10.

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference released football schedules for all of its schools Friday.

The University of Toledo will open Sept. 4 at home against Norfolk State before taking on Notre Dame the following week. Bowling Green State University starts its season Sept. 4 at Tennessee.

UT and BGSU will renew their rivalry in the Battle of I-75 Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Bowling Green.

Each school will play eight league games and three against crossover-divisional opponents. The MAC will release game times and television networks for individual games this spring.

Complete schedules for each team are below. NOTE: Home games are in CAPS.

Toledo Rockets

Saturday, Sept. 4 -- NORFOLK STATE

Saturday, Sept. 11 -- at Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 18 -- COLORADO STATE

Saturday, Sept. 25 -- at Ball State

Saturday, Oct. 2 -- at UMass

Saturday, Oct. 9 – NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Saturday, Oct. 16 -- at Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 23 – WESTERN MICHIGAN

Saturday, Oct. 30 -- BYE

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – EASTERN MICHIGAN

Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- at Bowling Green

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- at Ohio

Saturday, Nov. 27 – AKRON

Bowling Green State Falcons

Saturday, Sept. 4 -- at Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 11 -- SOUTH ALABAMA

Saturday, Sept. 18 -- MURRAY STATE

Saturday, Sept. 25 -- at Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 2 -- at Kent State

Saturday, Oct. 9 -- AKRON

Saturday, Oct. 16 -- at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 23 – EASTERN MICHIGAN

Saturday, Oct. 30 -- at Buffalo

Saturday, Nov. 6 -- BYE

Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- TOLEDO

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- at Miami