University of Toledo cheerleaders bringing the energy despite limited crowds

TOLEDO, Ohio — For every game inside Savage Arena, the Toledo cheerleaders have been there to provide the energy.

This year has been a challenge for so many people, but when you're a cheerleader, one of your jobs is to keep the crowd energized and into the game.

With limited attendance, that has made this year different than the rest, but they're still having a ton of fun with it.

"Naturally, we're here to support. Football, basketball, volleyball, whatever venue we're at," said Toledo junior Jeremy Christoff. "It's been really a humbling experience. I feel a lot closer to the teams this year and I really feel like we're there for them when they need it with the lack of crowd."