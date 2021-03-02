Toledo football adds wide receiver transfer from Georgia

Landers becomes the fourth transfer from Power 5 schools this offseason for the Rockets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets have added a big-time target at the wide receiver position.

Matt Landers, a 6’5” 200-pound wide receiver from the University of Georgia has officially signed to play at Toledo after he spent the last four years with the Bulldogs.

Landers played in nine games last year and played in 12 of 14 games in 2019. He is originally from St. Petersburg High School in Florida and was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.

Landers is the latest in a rush of transfers for the Rockets. Below is the list of transfers from Power 5 programs this offseason: