Toledo football adds wide receiver transfer from Georgia

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets have added a big-time target at the wide receiver position.
Matt Landers, a 6’5” 200-pound wide receiver from the University of Georgia has officially signed to play at Toledo after he spent the last four years with the Bulldogs.
Landers played in nine games last year and played in 12 of 14 games in 2019. He is originally from St. Petersburg High School in Florida and was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.
Landers is the latest in a rush of transfers for the Rockets. Below is the list of transfers from Power 5 programs this offseason:
- Matt Landers - WR - Georgia
- 6-5, 200, Jr., St. Petersburg, Fla. - St. Petersburg/Georgia
Matt Landers saw action in 25 games across three seasons at Georgia, including 12 games in 2019. That season he registered 10 receptions for 105 yards, catching a career-high three passes for 25 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl contest against Baylor. Landers played in nine games in 2020, catching two passes for 27 yards in the season opener against Arkansas. Landers was a consensus three-star prospect at St. Petersburg High School.
- Judge Culpepper - DT - Penn State
- 6-4, 280, So., Tampa, Fla. - Plant/Penn State
Judge Culpepper spent three seasons on the roster at Penn State, including a redshirt year in 2018. He played in 22 games and was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Culpepper tallied five tackles in 2020, including a three tackle effort against Maryland. He played under current Rocket assistant Robert Weiner at Plant High School, where he was a two-time team captain.
- Tucker Gleason - QB - Georgia Tech
- 6-3, 225, Fr. (R), Tampa, Fla. - Plant/Georgia Tech
Tucker Gleason also played high school football at Plant under Robert Weiner, where he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in two seasons as the starting quarterback. In 2018 as a junior, Gleason threw for 2,0001 yards and 27 touchdowns and also rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He was a second-team all-state honoree and first-team all-county selection in 2018.
- Ronald Delancy - DB – Nebraska
- 160, Fr. (R), Miami, Fla. - Northwestern/Nebraska
Robert Delancy III played in three games for Nebraska in 2020. In high school, he helped lead Miami Northwestern to state championships as a junior and senior, playing cornerback and safety. During his career, he recorded four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Delancy also won a state championship at Carol City High School as a freshman.
