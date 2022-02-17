Findlay's Luke Montgomery commits to play football at Ohio State

Montgomery will officially be a member of the Buckeyes after being one of the most highly sought-after recruits in northwest Ohio history.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Luke Montgomery has officially committed to Ohio State University for football.

The offensive lineman goes down as one of the most highly sought-after recruits in northwest Ohio history, also receiving offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson, Alabama and others.

Montgomery is ranked as the No.1 recruit in Ohio for the class of 2023 and the number four offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.

"It's amazing, just to have that opportunity, obviously it's a blessing," said Montgomery. "I have a smile on my face right now. I can just imagine playing in the horseshoe in less than a year from now which is pretty crazy. I'll be early enrolling there. It's just super exciting."

Luke's brother, Ryan, is also a highly touted recruit from Findlay High School as a quarterback.

Ryan has received offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Luke will now put on his recruiting cap to try and lure his brother to the Buckeyes.