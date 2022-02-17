Findlay's Luke Montgomery commits to play football at Ohio State

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Luke Montgomery has officially committed to Ohio State University for football.
The offensive lineman goes down as one of the most highly sought-after recruits in northwest Ohio history, also receiving offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson, Alabama and others.
Montgomery is ranked as the No.1 recruit in Ohio for the class of 2023 and the number four offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.
"It's amazing, just to have that opportunity, obviously it's a blessing," said Montgomery. "I have a smile on my face right now. I can just imagine playing in the horseshoe in less than a year from now which is pretty crazy. I'll be early enrolling there. It's just super exciting."
Luke's brother, Ryan, is also a highly touted recruit from Findlay High School as a quarterback.
Ryan has received offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia Tech.
Luke will now put on his recruiting cap to try and lure his brother to the Buckeyes.
"I won't push him too hard because I know his personality is a little different than mine and from a quarterback standpoint, it's completely different recruiting-wise," said Luke. "I'll definitely be pushing him to become a Buckeye, but at the same time, if he doesn't, I'll obviously cheer him on wherever he goes even if it is the team north, unfortunately. That would be hard and hopefully, we would put the beat down on him every year if he does."