'I think about that game all the time.' | Toledo Central Catholic still living in Joe Burrow's head rent-free

Central Catholic beat Athens in the 2014 state championship game 56-52 and stands as Burrow's last postseason loss.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The last team to beat Joe Burrow in the postseason? The Central Catholic Fighting Irish in Toledo, Ohio.

"I think about that game all the time," said Burrow.

Yes, a player who has won a National Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and will now play for a Super Bowl still thinks about the one that got away in 2014.

It wasn't for a shortage of offense by Athens in arguably the greatest state championship game ever in the state of Ohio.

Burrow went 26-45 passing for 446 yards and six touchdowns, but fell 56-52.

As Joe Burrow gets set to play in the AFC title game…let’s look back at one of the greatest games ever played in Ohio.



2014: Central Catholic beat Athens 56-52. Marcus Winters ran in a TD with 0:15 left to win it.



Burrow threw for 446 yards & 6 TD’s - CCHS ran for 501 yards. pic.twitter.com/eU1FnWd41a — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 30, 2022

"Playing with a group of friends our entire childhood up to that point. Kind of a culmination of a lot of hard work and time that we had put in together and we just didn't get the job done," said Burrow. "I still think about that one all time."

Central Catholic head coach Greg Dempsey has won a lot of meaningful games in his career, but he fully understands how Burrow feels.

"I think about losing to Hoban in 2015 more than the other three state championship wins," said Dempsey. "Some of us hate losing more than we like winning. It takes a certain type of competitor. You think about the bad things more than the good things. I get it completely."