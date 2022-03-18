Toledo women's basketball wins first round of WNIT over Houston Baptist

The Rockets won 61-51, advancing to play Kent State at home on Monday in the second round of the WNIT.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's basketball team beat Houston Baptist in the first round of the WNIT on Friday night.

The Rockets won 61-51 with four scorers in double figures. Jessica Cook tied for a game-high with 13 points. Quinesha Lockett, Khera Goss and Nan Garcia each added 12 points.

Toledo led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Houston Baptist would cut it to as little as two, but the Rockets never gave up the lead.

"We're extremely blessed to be in this position. It's not a position that every team gets to be in," said Garcia. "Now, we just have to show ourselves after that loss in the tournament, it hit us kind of different. We just use that as motivation every day."

"There wasn't one team in our league besides us that played at home in the NIT," said head coach Tricia Cullop. "We have an amazing opportunity here and on Monday we get that same opportunity again. We have to realize the gifts that we have and make the most of it."