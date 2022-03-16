Toledo men's basketball season ends in first round of NIT

The Rockets lost to Dayton 74-55, ending the season at 26-8 overall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball season came to an end in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, falling to Dayton 74-55.

DaRon Holmes, an NBA prospect, finished with a game-high 20 points for the Flyers inside a packed Savage Arena.

Seth Millner Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Rollins added 14 and RayJ Dennis finished with 13 points and four assists.

The Rockets finish the season at 26-8 overall, winning their second consecutive regular-season Mid-American Conference championship.

"We didn't accomplish our goals of being in the NCAA Tournament, but when you look at the longevity of our season, 26 wins, that's something to hang our hat on," said Millner Jr. "We got to keep building on that and hopefully next year we can accomplish our goals."

"26 wins, regular season outright champs back-to-back years, first time in school history. That's a hell of a season for the Rockets," said head coach Tod Kowalczyk. "I'm very, very proud of our players, our program, and there's a lot of bright days ahead. All five starters are back, there's a lot of bright days ahead."