MAC Tournament live blog | Toledo women trail Buffalo after first quarter

WTOL 11 is covering the Mid-American Conference Tournament live from Cleveland.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — March Madness has arrived.

The University of Toledo men's and women's basketball teams once again enter the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland as No. 1 seeds after winning their respective regular season league titles. The Bowling Green women are the 2 seed.

WTOL 11 will have you covered every step of the way as teams look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

For the men's bracket, click here. For the women's bracket, click here.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.

The top-seeded UT women will play in the first game of the tournament when they tip things off at 11 a.m. against eighth-seeded Buffalo.

The Rockets enter this game riding a 13-game winning streak.

On Monday, head coach Tricia Cullop was named MAC coach of the year for the fifth time. Senior guard Quinesha Lockett was named player of the year.

The men's all-MAC team will be announced Wednesday.

BGSU will play the third game of the day, which is scheduled to tip around 4 p.m.

10:35 a.m.

The men's tournament doesn't start until Thursday, but UT is already making some noise on that side of the draw.

Tod Kowalczyk was named MAC coach of the year Wednesday and junior guard RayJ Dennis was named player of the year.

NCAA MEN 🏀 ALL-MAC TEAMS



{Coach of the Year}

Tod Kowalczyk (TOL)



{Player of the Year}

RayJ Dennis (TOL)



{1st Team}

RayJ Dennis (TOL)

JT Shumate (TOL)



{2nd Team}

Setric Millner Jr. (TOL)



{Honorable Mention}

Leon Ayers III (BG) — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 8, 2023

11:20 a.m.

Buffalo has a 18-15 lead after the first quarter behind six points from Zakiyah Winfield. Rossford's Sammi Mikonowicz leads Toledo with four points.

RELATED VIDEO

--------------

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

--------------