Tod Kowalczyk, RayJ Dennis win top MAC men's basketball awards

Kowalczyk was named MAC coach of the year for the second time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another day, another sweep of the top postseason Mid-American Conference awards for a University of Toledo basketball team.

Men's basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk was named the 2023 MAC coach of the year Wednesday, and junior guard RayJ Dennis was unanimously voted player of the year. This comes one day after Tricia Cullop and Quinesha Lockett swept the women's awards.

Kowalczyk led the Rockets to a 25-6 (16-2 MAC) season, culminating in a third straight regular season conference title. He also won coach of the year in 2021.

Dennis was second in the league in scoring with 19.4 points a game, and led the MAC with 5.9 assists per game.

This is the first time the same MAC school has won coach and player of the year awards in men's and women's basketball.

Joining Dennis on the all-MAC first team was senior forward JT Schumate. Senior forward Setric Millner Jr. received second team honors.

Bowling Green State senior guard Leon Ayers III received honorable mention.