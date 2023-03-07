Tricia Cullop, Quinesha Lockett win MAC postseason awards

This is the fifth time Cullop has won the award. Lockett is the first Rocket to win player of the year since 1999.

TOLEDO, Ohio — To no surprise, the University of Toledo women's basketball team is garnering major recognition in the form of postseason awards.

Head coach Tricia Cullop was named Mid-American Conference coach of the year Tuesday after leading the Rockets to a second straight regular season conference title. Senior guard Quinesha Lockett was named MAC player of the year.

This is the fifth time Cullop has won the award.

Lockett is the first UT player to win the award since Kim Knuth in 1999. Lockett is averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game.

All-MAC teams were also announced Tuesday, and joining Lockett on the first team is Bowling Green State University senior guard Elissa Brett.

BG forward Allison Day landed on the second team and UT guard Sophia Wiard earned third team honors. Day was also named to the league's all-defensive team, along with UT's Khera Goss.

The UT women begin the MAC Tournament in Cleveland on Wednesday. Tipoff against Buffalo is scheduled for 11 a.m.

