BGSU men's basketball head coach fired, search for replacement announced

BGSU announced former coach Michael Huger's departure from the program late Sunday morning.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced the search for a new head coach for the men's basketball team late Sunday morning.

The announcement came in conjunction with news that former head coach, Michael Huger, was fired from the position.

In a statement, BGSU's director of athletics, Derek van der Merwe, showed his appreciation for the positive impact Huger had on the program.

"We are extremely appreciative of Coach Michael Huger's contributions and commitment to Men's Basketball at Bowling Green State University over the last eight years. As a former student-athlete of the program, he has brought meaningful and extensive perspective to the head coaching position and has positively impacted the lives of student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Michael's service to his alma mater." He also wished Huger luck on the next chapter of his career.

Huger, who played at BGSU from 1989-1993, was hired as head coach in 2015. He finishes with a record of 126-125 (64-82 MAC).

The Falcons finished this season at 11-20 (5-13). They failed to make it to Cleveland for the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament for the second year in a row.

Huger still had two years left of his coaching contract when he was terminated.

At the time of the announcement, BGSU gave no insight into the reason for termination.

More from WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.