BGSU women's soccer falls in shootout in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Falcons were seeking the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win but fell just short in the seventh round of penalty kicks.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Bowling Green State University women's soccer team fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday to Ole Miss.

The Falcons and Rebels would be scoreless after regulation and two overtimes, forcing the game to go to a shootout.

One of BG's best opportunities came in the second overtime period when Madi Wolfbauer hit the crossbar on a free-kick, but was eventually cleared out by the Rebels.

During regulation and both overtime periods, Bowling Green outshot Ole Miss 13-12.

Penalty kicks would go to a seventh-round where Rachel Muller's attempt went off the post that would have forced an eighth-round of penalty kicks, but instead gave Ole Miss the win and advanced them to the next round.

The Falcons end the season with a 6-1-1 record.