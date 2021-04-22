Anthony Wayne student-athletes holding sports equipment drive for underprivileged youth

The drive will be held at the Anthony Wayne Jr. High gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Four student-athletes at Anthony Wayne High School are teaming up with Uplyft Toledo to hold a sports equipment drive for underprivileged youth in our area.

As part of a community engagement class project, the drive will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anthony Wayne Jr. High gymnasium.

Anyone can come and drop off any kind of new or used sports equipment from balls, bats, gloves and more which will be put into bins for Uplyft Toledo to be taken to their warehouse.

Ethan Gaylord, Jacob Kane, Zack Conrad and Evan Anderson all believe that anyone should have the opportunity to play the sport that they desire no matter the cost.

"We all play sports and we know how tough it is, especially in inner-city Toledo, and all those kids don't have a chance to play the sport that they love," said Anderson. "We thought we might as well make a change and it might be small but it gets started somewhere."

We are holding a sports equipment drive for underprivileged children. We believe that all children deserve to play the sport that they desire to play no matter the cost. We need the communities help to donate used or new sports equipment. Thank you and please retweet. #community pic.twitter.com/b9xtFboeME — Evan Anderson (@EvanA174) April 15, 2021