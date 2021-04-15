BGSU and Toledo baseball to play annual game at Fifth Third Field

The schools announced that they will utilize the Mud Hens home stadium once a year, beginning this season, for the Battle of I-75.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo baseball programs announced that they will face off on Friday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. inside Fifth Third Field in Downtown Toledo.

This game is the first in a planned annual event for the Battle of I-75 inside the home for the Toledo Mud Hens.

For the first matchup, Toledo will serve as the home team and will alternate every season between the Rockets and the Falcons.

"The Toledo Mud Hens are committed to promoting baseball at all levels of play from Little League to the collegiate level," said Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen. "We have worked to bring this rivalry game to Fifth Third Field and we are excited to showcase these two Division I programs and players not only this year but in the years to come."

"I'm really excited for this opportunity to play downtown at Fifth Third Field. Anytime you can play at a first-class Minor League Baseball facility, it's a great experience for the players and the program," said Toledo head coach Rob Reinstetle. "It's even more exciting to be able to play this game against our rivals at Bowling Green. It should be a fantastic event for both programs and the City of Toledo."

"This is a great opportunity for the Northwest Ohio baseball community to come together and watch college baseball at a first-class ballpark," said BGSU head coach Kyle Hallock. "Playing in one of the best professional facilities in front of our surrounding community members is going to be a memorable experience for everyone in uniform. Thank you to the Mud Hens for working with us to get this game done. The Battle of I-75 deserves a stage like Fifth Third Field and it's another step forward for baseball in the 419."

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Wednesday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. and can be purchased online through the Mud Hens ticket office.

General admission tickets will be $8.00, and tickets will be available for high school and college students for $5.00.