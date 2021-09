Toledo beat Columbus 5-1 to win the division title for the first time since 2018.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens won the Triple-A East Midwest Division title on Thursday.

Mark Leiter Jr. struck out 11 batters en route to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Clippers.

Aderlin Rodriguez and Isaac Paredes both homered in the win.

This is the first Mud Hens division title since 2018 and just the second since 2007.