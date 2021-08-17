Tigers top prospects Torkelson and Greene make Mud Hens debut

Spencer Torkelson went 0-4 with one RBI on a sacrifice fly. Riley Greene went 1-3 with one RBI and two walks in a 7-1 win.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers top two prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene made their Toledo Mud Hens debut on Tuesday night from Fifth Third Field.

Greene batted second in the lineup and played right field, while Torkelson batted clean up and played first base.

Torkelson went 0-4 but did get one run batted in on a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning.

Greene would bat 1-3, with one RBI and he also drew two walks.

The Mud Hens went on to beat Indianapolis 7-1.

On Sunday, the Tigers announced that Torkelson, Greene, and shortstop Ryan Kreidler would be joining the Hens.