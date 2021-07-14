Mud Hens add 10 games as part of 'Triple-A Final Stretch'

The 'Final Stretch' reschedules five home games and five road games in a tournament format to be played at the end of the season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, Minor League Baseball announced that they would be rescheduling 10 games at the Triple-A level that were postponed at the start of the 2021 season.

The rescheduled games will be a part of a new postseason tournament format called "Triple-A Final Stretch."

All 30 Triple-A teams will play five home games and five road games.

For both the Triple-A East and West, a regular-season championship will be awarded to the teams with the best overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season, which concludes Sept. 19 and Sept. 21.

Among the 30 minor league teams, a single 2021 "Triple-A Final Stretch" winner will also be crowned based on winning percentage during the 10-game stretch, with the winner being given a prize from Major League Baseball.



“We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year,” said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. “With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year’s postseason tournament.”



The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:



1. Best regular-season winning percentage.

2. Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the

best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

3. Best regular-season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

4. Best regular-season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.