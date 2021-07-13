A walk in the ballpark: Hens and Hounds event a home run for dogs and owners

While Hens and Hounds is the perfect meeting place for furry friends and their human pals, it's also an opportunity to help raise money for a good cause.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some 100 dogs of every size, breed and color could be seen at Hens and Hounds; a Mud Hens-hosted event where man's best friend can catch a baseball game with their two-legged companions.



Neely Varner and her German Shepard, Sapper, were some of the many visitors to the park.

"Oh, he likes coming to the game and being able to visit with all the other dogs and having an evening for him," Varner said.



Rocco Torio, holding his Pomsky in his arms, expressed a similar sentiment.

"It's nice, nice to get him out and explore other dogs. Get to meet and greet," Torio explained.

All of the proceeds from the dog admission tickets go directly to Lucas County Canine Care and Control, an organization that helps homeless dogs find forever homes.

That's how Sandy Seglerak was able to find Gus, her 3-year-old Pitbull, and she says it's one of the reasons she always comes back to the event year after year.

Describing her experience with LC4, Seglerak said, "we asked to see him and pick him out, and he got his forever home. So it's neat to come down here and support that."



Featuring the atmosphere of a dog park that serves peanuts and popcorn and with a view of America's pastime to boot, it's no wonder Hens and Hounds is a hit.

And with the added bonus of the ticket sales going to help strays find new families, the event truly is a home run.