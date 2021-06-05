Mud Hens hosting 5 special giveaway games throughout the season

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spend an evening at a home game with some popcorn, ice cream and giveaways! To celebrate Fifth Third Field being back to 100% capacity the Toledo Mud Hens are hosting five giveaways throughout the season.
Friday, June 11 | Mud Hens Home Plate Welcome Mat
Opening weekend on June 11 will be the Mud Hens first giveaway of the season. The first 1,000 fans at the home game against Louisville, will receive the home plate Mud Hens Home Plate Welcome Mat, presented by Sofo’s Italian Market. Plus, “Kids Run the Bases” returns for opening weekend. Kids can lace up their running shoes and head to the field following the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night games.
Friday, June 25 | Max Scherzer Bobblehead
Due to the part the Mud Hens played in Max Scherzer's rise to success, the second giveaway of the season will celebrate the 3 time Cy Young Award winner and 2019 World Series pitcher with a replica bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans at the entrance, presented by Corner Dental and BCSN.
Saturday, July 3 & Friday, July 16 | Solheim Cup Hype Night
The Solheim Cup is one of the most highly coveted trophies in women’s golf. The biennial, trans-Atlantic competition features the best U.S.-born players from the LPGA Tour competing against the best from the Ladies European Tour. This August the Solheim Cup comes to Toledo and the Mud Hens have planned two hype nights with Solheim Cup Giveaways to the first 500 fans!
Saturday, July 3 | Red, White & Blue Solheim Cup Pom Poms
Friday, July 16 | Red, White & Blue Solheim Cup Can Koozies
Sunday, July 4 | Muddy's Birthday Bobblehead
It’s Muddy’s Birthday Bash and the Toledo Mud Hens are celebrating with a special-edition birthday bobblehead. The special birthday bobblehead will be going home with the first 500 fans who come through the gates.
In addition to the release of the season’s giveaways the Mud Hens have shared their June themed game night schedule:
Friday, June 11
Home Plate Welcome Mat Giveaway| Postgame Kids Run the Bases | Holy Toledo! Tavern Opens
Saturday, June 12
Postgame Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, June 13
Postgame Kids Run the Bases
Friday, June 25
Max Scherzer Bobblehead Giveaway
Saturday, June 26
Solheim Cup Hype Night Fan Giveaway | NSG Used Equipment Raffle
Sunday, June 27
Postgame Kids Run the Bases