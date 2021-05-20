ARCA racing returns to Toledo Speedway on Saturday

The ARCA Series is making its only stop of the year at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, May 22 with the green flag scheduled to drop at 8 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ARCA series is making their only stop of the year at Toledo Speedway coming up on Saturday, May 22.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. on Saturday night and one of the drivers everyone is talking about is Gracie Trotter.

She is just the second female driver to get a win on the ARCA series when she took the checkered flag last year at Las Vegas.

Trotter is part of Toyota Racing's development program and is part of Venturini Motorsports. She's hoping she can carry the flag for other girls in a historically male-dominated sport.

"Last year, being the first female to win in the ARCA Series, that was awesome," said Trotter. "To me, I'm just another racecar driver trying to make it to the top level. But it's great seeing more females getting into the sport, and do good and win races."

Another one of the drivers to look out for is 18-year-old Corey Heim. He's the current ARCA points leader and he also drives on NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series.

He's already got wins at Talladega and Daytona, and he's flying high coming into Toledo.