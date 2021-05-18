St. John's tennis has built championship culture

A culture of winning has been built at St. John’s. A major reason why is their leader Jim Davis. He's led them to the state championships 15 of the last 16 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s district week for high school tennis and St. John’s had six of their seven players punch their ticket to keep playing. But as a team, they’ve been to the State Championships 15 of the last 16 years.

A culture of winning has been built at St. John’s. A major reason why is their leader Jim Davis. He’s affectionately known as JD and he’s led this program to new heights.

"JD obviously has been here for a very long time," said senior Aidan Williams. "He comes with very many perks including experience and intelligence. He knows what to tell us when we're on the court and while we're practicing, and even off the court. So we can have fun with each other after the matches, but also when we're on the court it comes with intensity and that's I think what's made St. John's such a great team for so many years."

"It really is something that we're very, very proud of," said Davis. "It's just a neat culture here and what's interesting to me is all the senior classes buy into it."

But JD is a humble leader who is quick to deflect the praise. The Titans have had a great run of talent and they are thrilled to pass the torch from class to class.

"It just shows how strong our tennis program is," said senior Alex Kufner. "I hope that the years ahead of me can keep going and keep that streak going. Over the years, we found this family within each other and we don't want to let each other down."

"To think that we're a part of a program that's doing so well and has been doing so well for so many years, it's just a great feeling," said Williams. "Obviously that comes with pressure, but it also comes with excitement and intensity. So we're just riding that wave into the district finals."