Trump in Ohio: President has left Cleveland and is heading on his way to Clyde

The president is to tour the Whirlpool plant and give remarks. Gov. DeWine took a COVID-19 test as protocol before planning meeting Trump and tested positive.

CLYDE, Ohio — President Trump is scheduled to visit the Whirlpool facility in Clyde today. In his first visit to Ohio since the onset of the pandemic and his 16th trip to the state overall, Trump will tour the plant and speak regarding his administration's dedication to assist in supporting the manufacturing industry and American-made products.

The president tweeted just before 1 p.m. that he "just departed for the Great State of Ohio!" and shared a video.

Gov. Mike DeWine shared tweet of his own shortly before the president's tweet. DeWine said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, having taken the test as part of the standard protocol to greet the president on the tarmac in Cleveland. He is symptom-free and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

The president was wheels down in Air Force One at Burke Lakefront Airport around 1:25 p.m. and left via helicopter just before 2 p.m. to head toward Sandusky County.

The president chose Clyde as his stop, a White House official said, to demonstrate how Trump "continues to put American jobs first." In 2018, Trump upheld a tariff on imports of large residential washing machines, a product that is manufactured by Whirlpool in Clyde.

According to Whirlpool, the tariff resulted in the creation of 200 new jobs at the Clyde plant. The Clyde plant is the largest source in the world of washing machine manufacturing and employs about 3,000 in a city that has a population of about 6,000.

The president is expected to land this morning in Cleveland and make his way to Clyde for a tour in the afternoon and remarks afterward. It is not open to the public, though people started turning out early Thursday to line up to both cheer the president and demonstrate against the visit.

Trump then returns to Cleveland for an evening fundraiser at the exclusive Shoreby Club on the waterfront in Brahtenal. That event is a joint fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. Tickets cost a minimum of $5,600. Guests who contribute $100,000 will have more exclusive access to the president and other GOP officials.